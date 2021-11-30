Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Abhishek Kapoor, the director of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,’ has praised actor Ayushmann Khurrana, saying that he has crossed the gap between traditional tentpole films and parallel cinema. The movie that also stars Vaani Kapoor is due to hit theatres on December 10.Also Read - Money Heist Finale: Ayushmann Khurrana As The Professor Gives His Own Twist To Bella Ciao | Watch

Have a look at the trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Also Read - Seems Like Ayushmann Khurrana Just Confirmed Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Relationship Days Before Their Wedding

Abhishek said: “We’ve been led to believe that there’s conventional tentpole cinema and then there’s parallel cinema but thanks to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana that gap is being bridged gracefully, giving rise to a new wave of content-pole cinema.” Also Read - Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Look Prettiest As They Tie The Knot and Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off | First Pictures

“What’s wonderful about Ayushmann is that right since his debut, he’s championed the art of taking the road less travelled. This hasn’t just granted him the credibility of his fans but also the limitless scope to experiment,” he added.

Abhishek explains how Ayushmann “perfectly” fits into the role of a gym trainer from Chandigarh in the film.

“I believe that creating compelling characters is paramount to being a filmmaker. Manu’s character had stayed with me for over two years before the film went on the floor but Ayushmann walked in like a breeze and made it his own in no time. He fit the part like a glove and enriched it further with his own nuances.”

The director and the Bollywood star hit it off “brilliantly” because they share the common goal of presenting “brilliant and disruptive” content to audiences worldwide.

Abhishek said: “He and I connected mentally and emotionally instantly because we have the same passion to present something fresh and new for audiences to connect with. We pushed each other to deliver the best film that we could have possibly made.”

He added: “I’m glad to creatively collaborate with an actor who is sensitive, genuine, and deeply opinionated. He enjoys a special place in the hearts of his fans because he made them a promise and kept delivering on it relentlessly. With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I’m bolstering that promise while also backing it on a large-scale to let the audiences relish this experience in all its glory.”

(With inputs from IANS)