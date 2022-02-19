Farhan -Shibani Mehendi: Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar‘s wedding have become the talk of the town. The two are slated to tie the wedding knots on February 19. The Mehendi celebration was the first of the pre-wedding functions, which began on February 17. Because the ceremony was kept small, few celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and Shabana Azmi were present. The event took place at Farhan’s Mumbai home. His home was decked out in lights. Colourful tassel garlands adorned the venue.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty Dance on 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'- Watch Videos

A video from the Mehendi night has now gone viral where Anusha, the bride’s sister is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ song “Mehendi laga ke rakhna.” She is dressed in classic yellow attire with floral jewellery. She is seen dancing alongside actor Rhea Chakraborty and Apeksha to the song. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi Ceremony Starts: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi Stun in Yellow- See Pics And Videos

Take a look at the viral video:

The wedding is expected to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala home. According to reports, they will exchange vows in front of their loved ones. The pair decided on this option after considering each other’s religious backgrounds and values. Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty are among the wedding guests.

They’ve been dating for nearly three years and are completely smitten with each other. We’re now waiting to see Farhan and Shibani as the bride and the groom. Excited much?