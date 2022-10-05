Adipurush Misrepresentation: The highly awaited ADHIPURUSH‘s first teaser, which was released on Sunday, gave viewers their first glimpse of Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh from the classic Ramayana. Since its release on October 2, Om Raut’s film’s teaser has drawn criticism. Politicians have also raised objections to the movie for poor representation after it was mocked for subpar visual effects.Also Read - Adipurush in Trouble After BJP Slams Director For ‘Misrepresentation of Ramayana’

In an old interview with ETimes, filmmaker Om Raut opened up about the fear of misrepresentation of the film. He said, “I enjoy doing the right research and keeping my head and heart in the right place and looking at a particular historical event or a personality in the right spirit.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Panics After Being Manhandled by Fans at Mumbai Airport, Watch

“I feel that when you have your heart in the right space and your intentions are right, you want to keep the sanctity of the historical events intact, and you look at everything with a pure mind, then you shouldn’t worry much about anything going wrong. What I would like to think about is how rightly do I work and how pure I keep my workplace,” he continued. Also Read - Adipurush Teaser Launch Video: Prabhas As Lord Ram Gets Ready to Battle Saif Ali Khan As Lankesh in Adipurush

Watch Prabhas Starrer Adipurush’s First Glimpse

Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, threatened legal action against the producers of Adipurush if scenes depicting Hindu holy icons were not altered. Malavika Avinash, an actress and politician, criticized the filmmakers for misrepresenting the Ramayan. She notably criticized Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the character Ravana.

Om Raut’s film Adipurush will be released in theatres in IMAX and 3D on January 12, 2023. The mythological drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

What do you think about Adipurush’s teaser? Let us know!