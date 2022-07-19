Adnan Sami’s Cryptic Post Worries Fans: The well-known musician Adnan Sami, who is very active on social media, shocked everyone when he unexpectedly deleted all of his Instagram posts. However, this is not all. Later, Adnan Sami posted a mysterious post on Instagram. The message was ‘Alvida,’ which translates for ‘goodbye. To everyone’s surprise, the only thing on Adnan Sami’s Instagram account is this single post. Fans have been speculating over whether this is a publicity stunt for a forthcoming song or whether Adnan Sami intends to quit social media ever since he removed his posts and made this cryptic post.Also Read - Adnan Sami Deletes All Instagram Posts, Writes 'Alvida', Fans Worried

Adnan Sami’s Cryptic Post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Socho Project: Ground Reality of ‘Music Mafia’, Gaslighting of Real Talent, Bold Musical Webseries That Highlights ‘Struggles’

Adnan Sahni’s Fans Worry After Post Deletion:

Fans were startled when the singer removed all of his videos and photos. Several users asked if he was okay. One of the users wrote, “What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?” Another user wrote, “After SSR these messages are frightening.” One of them also asked in his comment section, “Why I’m having a bad feeling that something wrong is going to happen?” Also Read - After Sonu Nigam And Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai Speak on Music And Movie Mafia, Says ‘It’s a Toxic Industry’

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans couldn’t stop applauding him for his physical transformation over the years when he shared photos of himself during his trip to the Maldives with them last month. For the uninitiated, Adnan Sami was given Indian citizenship in 2016, a year after he had applied on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport had run out and not been renewed by the authorities.

Watch this space for more updates on Adnan Sami!