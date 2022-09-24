Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Viral Video: Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn every time she walks out of the airport and she did it again! The actor, who was recently spotted at the pre-release event of the pan-India film Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad, came back to Mumbai last night. Aishwarya looked beautiful in black overalls finished with a white overcoat. She kept her hair open that kept falling on her face. She chose comfort over glamour with her shoes and a handy travel bag. Aishwarya smiled at the paps as she left the airport and then sat in her car.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Rajinikanth's Feet at Trailer Launch in Chennai - Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya’s baggy fits in the video caught everyone’s attention and led some to speculate if she was expecting. One of the users wrote,” She looks pregnant.” Looks Pregnant, good news soon.” While others showered her with compliments in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Evergreen.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful girl in the world.” Also Read - Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Hospitalised In Chennai, Tests Negative For Covid

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will appear in Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan Part I. The film also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in addition to Aishwarya. The famous historical novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy served as the inspiration for the period drama (The Son Of Ponni). This year, on September 30, the first Ponniyin Selvan instalment will be made available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

