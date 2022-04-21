Akshay Kumar Steps Down as Vimal Ambassador: In an advertisement, Bollywood’s finest stars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn shared screen time. The three actors embraced the tagline ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari‘ at a foreign location surrounded by fancy cars. The Internet, naturally, has viewpoints. To begin with, most Twitter users couldn’t believe that Akshay Kumar, who is known for his physical fitness, was advertising what is essentially a gutka brand.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Pushed By Baba Siddiqui to Pose For Paparazzi at Iftar Bash, SRKians Get Angry! - Watch

Fans were not pleased with his decision. Khiladi Kumar has said that he will no longer be a brand ambassador for a tobacco company with which he had recently signed a contract. The actor made the revelation on social media on Thursday night. His apology read, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes(sic)."

Check Akshay Kumar’s Tweet:

A video of Akshay Kumar stating that he would not do a gutka commercial has surfaced. While Akshay has been given multiple similar commercials, he says he will not accept them since he believes in the principle of a healthy India

Check these viral tweets:

तीन चीज़े जो अक्षय, अजय, और शाहरुख मे कॉमन है । Three things common b/w akshay, ajay & shahrukh pic.twitter.com/RQ4ZjRpe5I — TweetrBaba💙 (@tweetrbaba) April 13, 2022

He is the same guy who endorses No Smoking and then endorses this. Matlab kuch bhi. — Satish Mishra (@Sattastudd) April 13, 2022

If “mereko cigarette chhudwake khud #Vimal khane laga” had a face pic.twitter.com/uRSDxTT3mi — 🇮🇳 Arrnish 🇮🇳 (@HumourActivist) April 13, 2022

