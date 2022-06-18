Ram Setu starring actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. According to recent reports, Khiladi Kumar’s forthcoming film would be released on an OTT platform rather than in theaters. According to some rumors, this was due to Akshay’s recent films Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey‘s dismal performances. However, Vikram Malhotra, the producer of Ram Setu, has denied all of these allegations.Also Read - Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at Box Office With Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha Releasing on August 11 - Your Pick?

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm that Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu will release in cinemas and not on any digital platform. His tweet read, “‘RAM SETU’: IN CINEMAS, *NOT* OTT… #RamSetu – starring #AkshayKumar – will release in *cinemas*, NOT on any digital platform, as speculated on social media… “#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed,” producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Not Doing Film Like Prithviraj if it Fails: 'If People Want to Watch Films With No Controversies...'

Ram Setu will release in theatres: Producer confirms!

‘RAM SETU’: IN CINEMAS, *NOT* OTT… #RamSetu – starring #AkshayKumar – will release in *cinemas*, NOT on any digital platform, as speculated on social media… “#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed,” producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight. pic.twitter.com/YbI6IvkPJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma, portrays Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist who investigates the mystery of the Ram Setu, a fabled bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka referenced in the Ramayana. The film will be released on October 24, around the time of Diwali.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Ram Setu:

Akshay Kumar’s previous two films failed to perform well at the box office. In its whole run, Bachchhan Paandey, which premiered in March, only made Rs. 49 crore. On the other hand, his most recent film, Samrat Prithviraj, is nearing the end in India, having earned 66 crores so far.

