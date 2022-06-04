Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Vikram Box Office: Three extensively hyped pan-India movies were released in cinema halls on Friday. The main Bollywood release is Akshay Kumar‘s Samrat Prithviraj, which will bring the heroism of warrior and ruler Prithviraj Chauhan to the big screen. Vikram, a thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, marks Kamal Haasan‘s return to the big screen. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the martyr of Mumbai’s 26/11 terror strikes, is brought to life on the big screen by Adivi Sesh.Also Read - Declare 'Samrat Prithviraj' Tax-free In His Birthplace Rajasthan, Netizens Demand

Pan-India Releases on Friday:

Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Public Review: Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chillar Starrer A Hit Or Flop? Know What Audience Has To Say - Watch

Major follows the late soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was one of the heroes of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2011. Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam are the three languages in which the film has been released. While Vikram is a decent picture with a lot of action sequences and director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s obvious marks all over it. The Akshay Kumar-led film The film Samrat Prithviraj is based on the brave King Prithviraj Chauhan’s life. The superstar will portray the heroic warrior who bravely fought against Muhammad of Ghor. Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan’s sweetheart, is played by Manushi Chhillar. Also Read - Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Hailed by Action-Buffs, Netizens Warn, 'Strictly For Adults'

Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 1:

Samrat Prithviraj, a historical drama starring Akshay Kumar, debuted to mixed reviews and had a slow start on Friday. The film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwived is said to have made the most of its money in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, as per the box office, India reports. The film is anticipated to make roughly Rs 11 crore on day one at the box office, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Check Samrat Prithviraj’s box office report:

#SamratPrithviraj All-India Nett Day 1 early estimates around 11 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

Adivi Sesh starrer Major box office collection day 1:

Adivi Sesh starrer Major was released on June 3 and is already a hit. According to Andhra box office.com, the film is off to a fantastic start around the world. Last night, the crowd reacted enthusiastically to the film. Adivi Sesh gives an outstanding performance. He appears to be a trained soldier and has a compelling presence.

Major starts off great at the worldwide box office:

#MajorTheFilm (Telugu) off to a Superb Start Today at the BoxOffice Worldwide! The response from the audiences inside theatres has been terrific from last night with Whistles, Roars & #BharatMataKiJai Chants. #Major pic.twitter.com/o0l49x9Tfw — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 3, 2022

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram box office collection day 1:

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, is off to a strong start at the box office. In 2022, Manobala Vijayabalan estimates that the picture will finish third in the list of top opening films in Tn. The picture is also doing exceptionally well in Australia and the United States.

Vikram looks forward to a promising collection:

#Vikram Takes a Superb Opening in Tamilnadu on 1st Day with ₹20.7 Cr Gross. 3rd Biggest Opening Here this year. Reports are promising in Tamil. #VikramHitlist pic.twitter.com/D6ljS7uTfQ — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 4, 2022

While actual box office results are still pending, the film’s box office numbers are beyond courageous. Following a great start, cinema trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes Vikram would soon surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.

Vikram’s expected box office collection in Tamil Nadu:

As per distribution sources, #Vikram is expected to gross ₹ 100 crs in TN itself very soon.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 3, 2022

Watch this space for more box office updates!