Alia Bhatt Baby Shower: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their pregnancy a few months back. The pregnancy announcement took the entire internet by surprise and the entire cinema industry wished the couple. As Ranbir and Alia await the delivery of their Kapoor-Bhatt munchkin, a cute baby shower was organised for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt. Family members Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt and other members of the family were seen at Ranbir-Alia’s Mumbai home Vastu for her baby shower.Also Read - On Ranbir Kapoor's 40th Birthday, Mom Neetu Calls Him 'Shakti-Astra' - Check Her Viral Post

Alia Bhatt’s baby shower was hosted with their family and close friends on Wednesday. Several fan pages are sharing pictures from the ritual and the mom-to-be exudes nothing but a lovely pregnancy glow in yellow. The pregnant star can be seen posing with Shaheen Bhatt and her friends in one of the viral pictures from the baby shower. Also Read - Pregnancy Tips: Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt To Host Vegan Themed Baby Shower, Is Vegan Diet Healthy For Pregnant Women? What Should They Eat? - Watch Video

ALIA BHATT LOOKS ETHEREAL IN YELLOW AT HER BABY SHOWER

Alia Bhatt wore a striking yellow Anarkali kurta with quarter-length gota-decorated sleeves, gold sequined embroidery, and a white border with embellishments around the hemline. She paired it with coordinating yellow palazzo trousers that had elaborate gold embroidery on the borders. She finished her surreal look with a yellow dupatta draped over Alia’s shoulders. She accessorised her baby shower look with a delicate mang tika, jhumkis, and a gold choker necklace.

The Kapoors And Bhatts Arrive For Alia Bhatt’s Baby Shower -WATCH Viral Videos

Fans shower the couple with congratulatory messages. They dropped heart and fire emojis for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower look in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Loving the dress code, they look decent and beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Looking cute Alia Bhatt.”

Congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!