Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor’s Unseen Pic: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. The duo never fail to make waves with their honest chemistry. Alia and Ranbir, who fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, tied the knots in an intimate ceremony in April. Now Darlings actor has dropped a monochromatic picture with husband actor Ranbir Kapoor and the whole internet is swooning.Also Read - Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Next Film: 'Our Life is Rom-Com so...'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a love-filled picture with Ranbir Kapoor. The two exude nothing but immense love and light in the monochromatic picture. Mom-to-be Alia captioned the photo, “Home,” with infinity and heart emojis. The picture has been clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who has also shared the picture on his social media handle and revealed that it’s a post-pack-up shot. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Hold Each Other Close in Viral Video, Fans Say 'They Look Happy' - WATCH

ALIA BHATT RANBIR KAPOOR’S LATEST PICTURE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia-Ranbir’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide in First Week

Ranbir Alia’s picture went viral in no time and received immense love and admiration. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful couple.” Another user wrote, “God bless the parents to be.” One of them couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry in the picture. Others just dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for Ranbir and Alia.

Alia and Ranbir shared the screenspace together for the first time in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The film also starred Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna along with a cameo appearance by SRK and Deepika Padukone. While Ranbir essayed the role of Shiva, who had a superpower – FIRE. Alia, on the other hand, played his love interest Isha. Their chemistry was one of the major highlights of the film.

We’re in love with Alia-Ranbir’s love! What are your thoughts?