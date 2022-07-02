Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Glow: Actor and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most beautiful time of her life. The actor who is about to embark upon a new chapter in her life with Ranbir Kapoor is over the moon. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet spectacular ceremony in their Bandra home, Vastu on April 14. The lovebirds are now expecting their first child and their friends and family are enthralled. The RRR actor has grabbed headlines yet again with her fresh, glowing pictures from Portugal.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Reacts to Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy, Says 'Begani Shaadi Mein... | Watch Viral Video

In the photo, Alia Bhatt was wearing a black jacket and had her hair worn loose. The Raazi fame had gone for a walk and seemed to be having a great time under the sun. She smiled widely in her pictures while spending some time by herself in nature. We were taken aback by Alia Bhatt’s contagious smile and her evident pregnancy glow. She captioned her picture, “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Enjoy A 'Quick Babymoon' With Ranbir Kapoor Before Returning Back To Mumbai: Report

Alia Bhatt’s latest pictures on Instagram:

Also Read - 'Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain': Farah Khan Teases Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Pregnancy

Fans quickly dropped sunshine and heart emojis on Alia Bhatt’s post. They also called her beautiful and gorgeous. One of the users pointed out her pregnancy glow and wrote, “Glowing Mommy.” Another user said, “Your smile is so precious.”

Alia Bhatt Spends Time With Loved Ones:

As of right now, Alia Bhatt is in London filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, in which she will co-star alongside Gal Gadot. Recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi fame and Karan Johar struck a pose after a family meal in London. She exhibited her no-makeup appearance and looked fabulous in a black dress. She cleverly concealed her growing baby by placing both of her hands over her belly as she posed for the shot.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Bollywood Projects:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will be her debut project with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is scheduled to be released on September 9 of this year. In addition, Alia Bhatt will star alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will premiere on February 10 of the next year.

