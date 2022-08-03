Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan Box Office failures: Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t seem to be enjoying a good Box Office run for the last few years now. The actor, after a hiatus of four years, is gearing for three releases back-to-back in 2023 and his fans believe that all these entertainers will truly bring SRK’s glory back at the Box Office. His previous co-star and friend Alia Bhatt also feels the same. She is currently busy promoting her new film, Netflix’s Darlings which she has co-produced along with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. In an interview recently, she was asked to comment on Shah Rukh’s Box Office failures and what she has to tell him considering she offered a clear Box Office hit with Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Perfect Statement on Working During Pregnancy: 'Main Toh 100 Saal Tak Kaam Karungi' - Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office failures: Alia Bhatt speaks…

Alia, who's expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, called SRK a magician. She said she always simply looks up to him and cannnot give him any piece of advice. While speaking to The Indian Express, the Darlings star said, "He needs no advice. He's the magic and magician put together. So I won't give any advice to him, rather I'll take advice from him on how magical he is." Alia and Shah Rukh have earlier collaborated on Dear Zindagi in which the latter had an extended cameo as Dr Jehangir Khan.

The superstar, who is considered one of the most loved and influential names in Bollywood, is working on three biggies simultaneously. His first release next year is going to be Pathaan which is a YRF film and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside him. The next up his sleeves is an action movie Jawaan which is directed by Atlee and features South superstar Nayanthara opposite him. SRK aims to deliver a light-hearted movie titled Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani by the end of 2023. He has made official announcements about all the movies and his fans can't wait to see their favourite star back on the big screen. Which SRK movie are you more excited about?