Baby on Board! Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Arrive at Hospital

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived at the Hospital for the delivery of their first child, according to a recent social media post by well-known Bollywood shutterbug Viral Bhayani. Ranbir-Alia reportedly arrived at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon. The couple, who dated for five years before getting hitched in April, announced their pregnancy in June with a special post on her Instagram. She shared a picture where the couple went through the sonography. The mom-to-be captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”

Alia Bhatt Announced Her Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses from her low-key baby shower, which was attended by her and Ranbir’s inner circle. While Ranbir opted for a pastel kurta pyjama combo, Alia chose a bright yellow kurta pair with minimal jewellery. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt exuded an unbelievable pregnancy glow. She captioned the post, “just … love 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Shower

Meanwhile, it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to welcome their baby between November 20 and 30. The same article by E-Times revealed that the mom-to-be’s due date will probably fall close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, which is on November 28.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt celebrated a very low-key Diwali this year and stayed away from B’Town celebrations. Alia and Ranbir’s mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from their intimate celebrations with the newlyweds. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia’s sister, joined them in celebrating the event as well. The couple kept a low profile ever since the box-office success of their magnum opus – Brahmastra.

