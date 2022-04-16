Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in an intimate ceremony on April 14th, Thursday. The entire Kapoor and Bhatt Khaandaan have been sharing photos and videos from the wedding celebrations on social media, causing a social media craze. From the Mehendi ceremony to an exquisite wedding, the atmosphere was filled with love, happiness, and bliss. Alia-Ranbir’s wedding festivities were no short of a dream that exuded nothing but love. Guess who made a visit to meet the newlyweds, soon after the wedding festivities ended?Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Raise A Toast To Their New Beginnings Just Like Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor Did, Pics Go Viral

Eunuchs arrive to bless Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor:

A bunch of eunuchs arrive at the Kapoor mansion to congratulate and shower their blessings on the couple. In the video, they can be seen waiting outside the gate asking the guards to inform the family. In another video, two of them start the celebration as they twirl around with happiness. Also Read - Newlyweds Alia And Ranbir Look Dreamy In Ivory And Gold Sabyasachi Outfits - Watch

Why do Eunuchs demand money during weddings?

When we are married, the house is filled with joy, and everyone enjoys and dances. The wedding planning begins months in advance to ensure that there are no problems on the wedding day. Different forms of marriage ceremonies exist, and the rituals may differ depending on the location. However, there is one thing that happens in every marriage: the arrival of eunuchs and dancing at weddings. They ask for shagun money and then shower the couple with their blessings. Their blessings are considered to bring good luck, love, and prosperity.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in Vastu, their Mumbai house. Their wedding was attended by close friends including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Pooja Bhatt among others. The couple wore Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding and needless to say they made jaws drop.

