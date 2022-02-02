Mumbai: After keeping fans guessing since the film’s announcement, the makers of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ have now raised the stakes by announcing that the Alia Bhatt starrer would have a major trailer unveiling on February 4th. Raazi actor unveiled a new poster for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial magnum opus earlier in the day. In the new image, Alia exudes huge boss lady vibes and reveals that the film’s long-awaited trailer would be unveiled on February 4, 2022, Friday.Also Read - Rudra Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Looks Fierce And Intense in His Debut Web Series

The makers have now informed their fans that, for the first time, the major multiplexes—PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Miraj—will concurrently host the trailer debut of the picture on February 4th. The trailer for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be shown on these multiplex chains’ screens across India. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi New Release Date: Alia Bhatt's Movie to Hit The Screens on Feb 25 Now

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

