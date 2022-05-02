Alia Bhatt Instagram Pictures: Actor Alia Bhatt, who just married her long-time beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in a dreamy wedding, shared her life through a series of selfies in which she shared photos from the first four months of 2022. The actor often puts her followers in awe of her beauty with the pictures she uploads on her Instagram handle. Gangubai took the internet by storm when she gave her followers a glimpse at different times from January to April.Also Read - 'Always And Forever': Bahu Alia Bhatt Shares Picture With Rishi Kapoor on His Death Anniversary- See Here

The actor is seen soaking in the sun in the first selfie. The second depicts Alia receiving a handwritten note from superstar Amitabh Bachchan praising her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which she is overjoyed to receive. Her third photo is a sweet selfie taken on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, in which her hair is adorned with yellow flowers. Meanwhile, she is seen enjoying some quality time in the pool in her most recent photo. Also Read - Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan Bring a Witty Tug of War in a Fast-Paced Thriller

Check Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Fans showered immense love on Alia’s post. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Her followers called her beautiful and gorgeous in her latest pictures. One of the users asked about Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Pati ke saath nahi li selfie?” Mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Gorgeous, ” along with red heart emojis on her post.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Alia and Ranbir will star in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra,’ which is set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. She is currently busy with the second schedule of her upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)