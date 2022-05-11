Ameesha Patel’s Hot Bikini Look: Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel won us over with her performance as an innocent Sonia in her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later, she cemented her place in the industry by portraying Sakina in the movie Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. The actor has undergone a significant makeover where she garners all the attention for her bold and sexy style. Ameesha never fails to set the trend on her social media with her sexy bikini looks and she has done it again!Also Read - ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’! Sunny Deol Aka Tara Singh Is Mesmerised With Sakeena’s Beauty | Latest Picture From The Gadar 2 Set

Ameesha Patel's sultry bikini avatar has grabbed all the eyeballs on the internet. The 45-year-old diva was radiating hotness when she slid into a bikini and splashed around in the pool to cool off. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she struck a few poses under the sun. She donned a pink striped bikini and a white shrug to go along. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Ameesha Patel raises the temperature in her bikini look:

Ameesha was spotted relaxing by the pool and looking sexier than ever. Ameesha is in great shape at 45, and in her toned form. Fans showered immense love on her recent post. They flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users said, “Mam you never would get old.” Not only did they call her hot and sexy, but her fans also swooned over her toned body.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will reunite with Sunny Deol on screen for the first time in 20 years in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the top-grossing hit from 2001. Gadar fans, excited much?

Watch this space for more updates on Ameesha Patel!