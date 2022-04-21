Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi are the latest rumoured couple in Bollywood. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same but their social media interaction has certainly sparked the rumours. Navya had shared a photo of herself wearing a cute beanie on Instagram, and Siddhant had commented on the photo with an emoji. Similarly, She added a ‘sun’ emoji to the Gully Boy actor’s recent photo, which showed him sitting on a hillside bench. Both of their Instagram postings now mention the moon – Coincidence?Also Read - Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Aka Dharmesh Parmar Dies; Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shock

Navya Naveli, Siddhant Chaturvedi dating rumours -Here is what we know

The identical bridge behind Navya in her photo appeared in Siddhant’s post, leading many to believe they’re both in Rishikesh. Furthermore, rumours about them dating have been fueled by their captions and comments on each other’s posts. Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

Navya shared two photos of herself, one of which included an anklet on her feet. She captioned it, “Photographed by (smiley, star, moon emoji).” She also added ‘On the moon,’ as the location in her post. Also Read - Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Starrer Has a Complex Narrative With Extreme Maturity

Check Navya Naveli’s Instagram post:

Siddhant shared a reel on his Instagram, this time from what appeared to be Rishikesh. His caption read, “Apna Mann aur Moon, dono clear! (smiley emoji).”

Check Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram reel:

Siddhant captioned his picture, “There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…#SiddyChats / / #MyNotes.” Navya Naveli reacted to the post as she dropped a smiling sun emoji in the comment section.

Check Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post:

