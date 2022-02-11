Ananya Panday’s Ideal Match: Ananya Panday is without a doubt one of the most longed-for actors in the industry. And, in addition to winning hearts with her dazzling appearance and acting abilities, the young star has amassed a sizable fan base. Gehraiyaan fame’s parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, already have a clear mindset about the man they want their daughter to marry. The celebrity pair, like most parents, wants the best for their adorable kid.Also Read - Gehraiyaan Gets ‘A' Certificate, Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Bold Scenes Pass With Zero Cuts

Chunky mentioned in an interview with Pinkvilla that he wants his girls to find their own life partners. He did specify, though, that the men his daughters married had to be better than him. The actor went on to say that he spoils his girls and tells them to maintain their standards high. He went on to say that his wife Bhavana was instrumental in establishing those standards.

Bhavana soon clarified that she doesn't mean 'high standards' in a materialistic sense, but rather in terms of personality. She praised her daughter and said she had been watching Ananya's 'Gehraiyaan' interview. Bhavana is pleased that Ananya believes in the institution of marriage and the concept of love after viewing those interviews.

While Ananya is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, her ‘Khaali Peeli‘ co-star. Ananya Panday is now promoting Gehraiyaan, in which she co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, is set to hit the OTT platform on February 11th.

