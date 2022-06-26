Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Romantic Pics: Actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday on June 26 in Paris with his sweetheart Malaika Arora. The pair has been making the waves for all the right reasons. The internet is completely smitten with the latest batch of cute photos that the birthday boy has shared on his Instagram. The adorable duo struck poses against the backdrop of The Eiffel Tower. The gorgeous couple tried to project a laid-back mood in the photos. Arjun chose an olive-green vest and a beanie. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, opted for all-white. The two looked stunning and completely in love! Sharing a slew of photos, Arjun captioned the pictures, “Eiffel good… I knew I would…@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes.”Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on 'Shady Rumours' of His Breakup With Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s love-filled pictures:

The pictures went viral in no time and garnered immense love from their fans. They flooded the comment section with heart and heart-eye emojis, One of the users said, “Adorable photos. ” Another user said, “Jo is Jodi se jale zara side se chale.” Several people from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Patralekha, and Rakul Preet among others dropped heart emojis for the couple. How cute!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor currently has Ek Villain 2, alongside actors Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he is working on Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and The LadyKiller, starring actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor!