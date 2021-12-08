During a recent trip to the Maldives, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video of himself enjoying a food truck ice cream staring at the camera while Malaika Arora films him in the video. He dabbed some on his nose, which she gently wiped away with her finger. No wonder the lovebirds had an amazing time with each other.Also Read - She Is Fire! Malaika Arora Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Bikini Pictures From Maldives

The actor uploaded the reel and wrote, "Ice Cream, You Scream !!! I've seen ice cream trucks in many films but never actually had an ice cream from one… guess I can mark that off my list thanks to @patinamaldives !!! (Yes, I did eventually drop some on my tee) 36 going on 6 & a half…(sic)"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



As soon as the video got Malaika’s attention, the diva quickly shared it on her social media with a heart sticker.

Check this out:

Here is a glimpse from the couple’s exotic vacation to the Maldives:

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in 2019, Malaika Arora declared her romance with him public. On significant occasions, they frequently share sweet posts for each other. The duo has been sharing beautiful photos and videos from the beautiful location with their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Aren’t these two the most adorable Bollywood couple? Watch this space for more updates on Arjun and Malaika!