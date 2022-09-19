Koffee With Karan 7: The last episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. The show was full of unfiltered answers, fiery conversations and lots of brewing. Judwaa 2 actor won the rapid-fire round of the episode, and to everyone’s amusement, he included his friend and actor Arjun Kapoor in nearly all of the responses, leaving fans in splits. Arjun is his friend, and he wouldn’t mind it, he said in jest. Now, Arjun responded to Varun’s dig on Instagram.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Talks About His Breakup, Thanks Varun Dhawan For Being Supportive

Arjun Kapoor posted a series of monochromatic portraits of himself taken in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “नई Film नई Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove.” The post garnered immense love from his friends from the industry, including Varun Dhawan. He wrote, “Kya insaan ho aap.” Following which Arjun quickly responded, “Tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main…” Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Anil Kapoor - Varun Dhawan's Episode Starts And Ends With 'Sex' - Watch Hilarious Video

ARJUN KAPOOR’S LATEST INSTAGRAM POST

When asked during the rapid-fire round to choose someone who is most likely to get arrested for engaging in gossip and flirting, Varun Dhawan quickly took up Arjun’s name. “Karta hain kabhi kabhi. Abhi galat nahi hain.” When Karan asked if Varun slips into people’s DM, Varun jokingly responded, “Once in a while.”

ARJUN KAPOOR’S RESPONSE TO VARUN DHAWAN’S DIG

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor as Bhumi Pednekar starrer LadyKiller and an untitled comedy film starring Mudassar Aziz. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal.

Watch this space for more updates!