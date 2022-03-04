Mumbai: Since superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case last year, various wings have claimed that the arrest was politically motivated. Many people have backed the proposal, from legislators to celebrities. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has now joined the list, claiming in a recent interview that the entire issue was an attempt to ruin SRK and Aryan’s reputation.Also Read - NCB Dismisses Latest Aryan Khan’s Report in Drugs Case: There Are New Findings

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tovino mentioned that Aryan’s reputation was affected. He said, “That was their intention. That was the aim, I believe, based on what we know now, there was a political intention to destroy Shah Rukh Khan’s and his son’s reputations. I’m not saying it, but it appears to be the case.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Was Never in Possession of Drugs, Was No Need to Check His Chats, Says NCB

According to a recent news source, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Special Investigations Team had failed to establish any proof of Aryan involvement in the conspiracy. However, the agency later highlighted that this does not imply that he has received a clean chit. Also Read - Explained: What Is The Case Against Nawab Mallik That Led To His Arrest

For the uninformed, the NCB detained Aryan and seven others from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2, and the 24-year-old spent three weeks in prison before being freed on bail. Despite the fact that no contraband was found on Aryan, the investigating agency claimed he was involved in an international narcotics plot.

For nearly a decade, Tovino has appeared in Malayalam films. Last year, his superhero picture Minnal Murali was a runaway hit. Critics and fans alike praised the Netflix film, which propelled the actor into the public beyond the Malayalam business.

