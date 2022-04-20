Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Marriage: Looks like it’s reigning weddings in Bollywood. Following the weddings of Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, now Athiya Shetty–KL Rahul will tie the knots soon. The couple has been upfront about their love for a long time. It’s no longer a mystery that the couple is head over heels in love; their adorable Instagram pictures speak for themselves. The two who have been for more than 2 years will get married by the year ends.Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Scorecard: Hazlewood Derails LSG's Chase As RCB Won By 18 Runs

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Reports

Pinkvilla reports suggest the Bollywood actor and Indian skipper are all set for the 2022 winter wedding. They also reported that Suniel Shetty, who was born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, and is a South Indian, will marry his daughter in a South Indian wedding ceremony. According to a source close to the Shetty family, the planning has already begun. Both of their parents adore Athiya and KL Rahul, and if everything goes according to plan, the couple will get married by the end of 2022. Also Read - LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31: Team News, Tactics, Pitch Report, Size of Boundary & Toss Update You Must Know

Athiya Shetty’s birthday wish for beau KL Rahul

Athiya wished her cricketer bf, KL Rahul with a sweet note and a set of adorable pictures. In the first shot, the actor wrapped her arms around KL Rahul, while in the second, the two were walking through the woods as they held hands. The last picture was a selfie of the two of them leaning against each other. “Anywhere with you, happy birthday,” Athiya said in the caption. Also Read - IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB, April 19 Match Preview: Lucknow or Bangalore Who Will Win? Playing 11, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Check Athiya’s post for KL Rahul:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Excited to watch Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tie the knots? Let us know!

Watch this space for more updates.