Athiya Shetty Reacts to Wedding Rumours: Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul have been dating each other for quite some time. The two often paint the town red with their Instagram posts for each other. The couple has been creating buzz ever since Athiya’s adorable birthday post for her boyfriend. Several reports suggested that the couple will tie knots by the year-end in a lavish South Indian wedding and that the two will rent an apartment together. The Mubarakan actor has now reacted to these rumours.Also Read - Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul Indispensable If Fit: Ex-Chief Selector MSK Prasad Picks His Players For T20 World Cup 2022 | Dhawan Included

Athiya revealed that the new home is for her and her family while speaking at an occasion. She told ETimes, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents!” The Shetty clan currently resides in South Mumbai on Altamount Road. She also turned down any questions about her wedding and stated that she did not worry about what people thought about her. Athiya said, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, CSK See Changes In Script, Gujarat Titans Continue To Rule

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul love story!

Despite the fact that Athiya and KL Rahul haven’t made their relationship official, the couple frequently shares adorable pictures on social media. KL Rahul and the Shetty family recently attended the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap,’ also starring Tara Sutaria. While Athiya rooted for her beau at a recent IPL match with her family – Couple Goals, much? Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul or Virat Kohli; Trent Boult Picks Karun Nair as Best Indian Batter

Check Athiya Shetty’s adorable post for KL Rahul:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, was most recently seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is looking forward to her two future projects, one of which could be her digital debut.

Watch this space for more updates!