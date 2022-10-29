Salman Khan Teams Up With Atlee? South Indian director Atlee has been making waves ever since he collaborated with Bollywood’s King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan with Jawan. Now latest reports suggest that superstar Salman Khan may team up with Atlee for a Bollywood film. According to rumours, Salman Khan, who has Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan keeping him busy, is pleased with filmmaker Atlee’s filmography and is eager to work with him on a future project.Also Read - Viral Video: Scuba Diver Befriends Adorable Seal Underwater, Pets Him Like A Dog. Watch

Atlee And Salman Khan to Team up Soon?

The upcoming Tamil director Atlee, who has so far solely produced box office hits, is rumoured to be anxiously anticipating the opportunity to work with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to E-Times, the actor-director team may collaborate on a family comedy once Atlee wraps up production on his upcoming Tamil movie, which would star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Atlee And Shah Rukh Khan’s Collaboration

The director is making his Bollywood debut in an attempt to make it big after directing blockbusters and becoming extremely successful in the Tamil film business. The first look and trailer for Jawan have been out, and fans can't wait to see SRK in a new, action-packed role. The film also stars Indian star Nayanthara in the lead. The action-comedy entertainer, which is billed as such, is scheduled to hit theatres in June 2023.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting the sixteenth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. He will be seen with Katrina Kaif in action-thriller Tiger 3. The film is the third instalment after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, which is currently under post-production, is expected to be released in theatres around Diwali in 2023. Salman will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

Are you excited about this collaboration?