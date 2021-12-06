Fatima talks about bullying: Many people are unaware that the actor Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career as a child artist in films like ‘Chachi 420’ in 1997, which starred Kamal Hassan and Tabu, and ‘One 2 Ka 4′ in 2001 starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. She got a kick start to her career with Aamir Khan‘s Dangal in 2016 and soon after that, she worked in films like Ajeeb Dastaans (2021), Ludo, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020), and Thugs of Hindostan (2018).Also Read - Aamir Khan Issues Apologies to KGF 2 Producers And Yash, Says 'Will Promote KGF Chapter 2

Take a look at the cute child artist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Pulkita (@rj_pulkita)

Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date: Movie To His Theatres On Baisakhi 2022

The actor received a lot of praise for her roles as a child artist but, she suffered to make friends in her personal life and, that is one of the reasons, Fatima chose to quit the industry. “One of the reasons I stopped acting as a child artiste was because I missed being around kids my age,” she says. In school, I didn’t have a group of friends. I was always attempting to blend in. But I couldn’t connect with my classmates because I wasn’t in school (due to shooting commitments). Similarly, because I was on a movie set among adults, they couldn’t relate to me and treated me like a bachcha. I wasn’t spending enough time with my classmates, and I didn’t feel accepted by them. Sometimes children can be cruel. ‘Achcha baahar badi star banti hai, hum dikhate hai isko (Wow, is she trying to be a big star in the industry, we’ll tell her off),’ they would think. You’re probably aware that many youngsters get bullied at school. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date Postponed: Aamir Khan Starrer To Hit Theaters On Eid?

Dangal star decide to take up the acting career only when she grew up. She starred in a couple of television series like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo but couldn’t play the same role for 5 continuous years. The actor who is currently filming for her forthcoming projects recently appeared in a commercial alongside Sidharth Malhotra for a clothing company. She shared a post on her social media handle, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Watch out for the space for more updates!