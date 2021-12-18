Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji‘s next film, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the director are doing everything they can to ensure that their film ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ has the biggest release in the country. The film has already been postponed multiple times, and now that theatres have reopened and a release date has been set, fans are eager to watch lovebirds Ranbir and Alia in action. Bahubali director S.S. Rajamouli stated on Saturday that he will introduce the film in four South languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Did Not Violate COVID-19 Rules, BMC Puts Trolls To Rest

The creators have set a clear release date of September 9, 2022. It is expected to be a three-part franchise, with the first installment premiering in 2022. The date falls on Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra's most important festival. The makers have been releasing behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film over the last several days, enhancing the excitement and anticipation surrounding the project. The mega-film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, among other Indian languages. It is also expected to be a 3D project.

S.S. Rajamouli who is most known for his work on the 'Baahubali' trilogy and the next film 'RRR' says, "I'm very pleased to come on board and present Brahmastra to viewers globally in the four south languages. Brahmastra is a unique concept, which is reflected in its tale and presentation. It reminds me of Bahubali in many respects – a project of love and dedication. I've seen Ayan devote effort into Brahmstra, slowly putting it together to get it right, just as I did with Bahubali."

Brahmastra is an Indian hero film in which Ranbir plays the role of Shiva. He embarks on an adventurous journey to reclaim himself and fight the dark forces that are dragging him down. He learns his affection throughout his moment of self-disclosure. The film produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan, while Mouni will be seen as the film’s main antagonist. Fans will be pleased to learn that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the flick!

Brahmastra was directed by Ayan Mukerji over the course of six years, and his commitment will certainly pay off! Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming film Brahmastra.