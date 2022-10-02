Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Mehendi Pics: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 6 with their close friends and family. The couple has been dropping mesmerising pictures from their wedding festivities. Now, Richa Chadha has shared some dreamy pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi functions on her social media. The bride-to-be looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga with embroidery by designer Rahul Mishra, while the groom-to-be Ali Fazal, looks handsome in an ivory white angrakha from Abu Jani and Sandeep KhoslaAlso Read - Bride Richa Chadha Stuns in 3D-Embroidered Lehenga Worth Rs 3,80,000 During Pre-Wedding Festivities, See Stunning Pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal can’t seem to get enough of each other in the pictures shared by the actress. The two can be seen dancing, enjoying, and laughing during the festivities. The two also got playful with rose and marigold flowers in the new dreamy pictures from the wedding festivities. Richa Chadha captioned her pictures with eyes, evil eyes and heart emojis, along with their hashtag RiAli. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other in These Love-Filled Pics From Pre-Wedding Functions

RICHA CHADHA-ALI FAZAL’S MEHENDI-HALDI PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s Wedding Menu Includes Yummy Desi Treats From Across Delhi

Celebs like Patralekhaa, Achint Kaur and others showered immense love in the comment section. Richa and Ali’s fans dropped hearts and evil emojis for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Happy Energy.” Another user said, “Mashallah, wow!” Others send their best wishes to the couple.

Richa-Ali also shared pictures from their cocktail party on Saturday. The glittery festivity it was all about love and glamour. The bride-to-be looked mesmerising in golden saree, the groom-to-be dapped up in sherwani.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Photos From Cocktail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. The couple will reunite on screen for the third instalment of the series, Fukrey 3 and their fans cannot keep calm. The couple, who dated for almost seven years, announced their engagement in 2019.

Congratulations to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal!