Chunky Panday's Birthday Bash: Actor Chunky Panday—best known for his role as 'Aakhri Pasta' in the Housefull series will turn 60 on September 26, 2022. Chunky celebrated his pre-birthday with Bollywood celebs on Saturday. The actor hosted a party for his close friends and fellow actors before his birthday. Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Ayush Sharma, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and other well-known figures from the industry attended the party.

Chunky Panday's 60th birthday celebration also witnessed star kids like Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor. SRK's son wore an olive green shirt with matching denim and a black t-shirt. Chunky's daughter Ananya was spotted in a car with Navya Naveli Nanda. Shanaya Kapoor joined them dressed in blue.



Maheep recently appeared in the popular Netflix series ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ with Chunky’s wife Bhavana Pandey, and others. Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh, the other two key performers, were not seen at the birthday bash.

Chunky Panday is a well-known comedy actor in the Bollywood industry. Over the course of three decades, he has appeared in more than 100 films, including a fruitful run in Bangladeshi cinema. In the year 2020, he appeared in Kunal Kemmu’s web series Abhay.

