Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone has arrived in Hyderbad to film Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K,' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Deepika looked great in a short purple blazer-pant pair, and she looked every bit the superstar she is. She accessorised her ensemble with silver high heels and a bun.

Tentatively titled ‘Project K’, the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with ‘Project K’, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Also Read - KBC 13 Episode That Showed 'Midbrain Activation' Pulled Down After Open Letter to Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika shared a glimpse of the shoot from her upcoming project a few months back and we’re just as excited as she is.

Vyjayanthi Movies will produce Project K on a big scale and the team will be mentored by veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The technical team includes cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer.

Nag Ashwin was planning to start filming his big-budget movie in March 2021. However, the shooting schedule had to be adjusted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

