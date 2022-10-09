Deepika Padukone Talks About Depression: Actor Deepika Padukone has always been open about her battle with mental health concerns, and she also runs a foundation that attempts to support people who are going through similar struggles. She is a vocal supporter of mental health awareness and a former sufferer of depression, is currently in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, furthering the work of her mental health nonprofit Live Love Laugh, prior to World Mental Health Day on October 10. Deepika Padukone discussed the impact of her family on her mental health and gave praise to her mother Ujjala Padukone for recognizing her warning signs and symptoms.Also Read - World Mental Health Day: How Companies Are Helping Employees Cope-Up With Mental Challenges

Deepika Padukone, who spoke about her mental health in 2015, told NDTV that the role of caregiver has been important in her personal journey. She said, “It is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and also therefore when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.” Also Read - World Mental Day 2022: 5 Ways to Become Mentally Stronger in Life

“In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today. Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that’s not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver,” she concluded. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Deepika Padukone, Posts Romantic Comment on Feed - Check Here

Deepika Padukone launched the charity LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) in 2015 as a result of her own experience with anxiety and depression. The Foundation combines subject-matter knowledge and expertise to promote mental health, lessen the stigma around mental illness, and offer reliable mental health services.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will reunite with SRK for Pathaan. The film will hit the theatres on January 25th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. She also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, Intern starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas and Disha Patani’s Project K.

Watch this space for more updates on Deepika Padukone!