Deepika Padukone's Suprise Cameon Brahmastra: Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year, having been in the works for nearly five years and having had its release date pushed back many times. Actor Deepika Padukone could feature in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, according to a recent report. The Padmaavat fame's cameo rumors come months after filmmaker Karan Johar announced superstar Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in the film. The sci-fi film directed by Ayan Mukerji will release the trailer on Wednesday, June 15 by Dharma Productions.

Deepika Padukone is expected to appear in the film in a cameo role, according to BollywoodLife. The reports claimed, "Deepika Padukone is expected to have a smashing cameo in Brahmastra, and it seems that she readily agreed given her fantastic equation with both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." There are no details about her role in the film yet, and the Brahmastra team has yet to respond to these reports.

Meanwhile, Karan and Ayan recently revealed that Chiranjeevi is associated with the Telugu version of the film. Karan took to Instagram on Monday and shared behind-the-scenes footage of Chiranjeevi lending his voice for the film. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy appear in the film, which is described as a fantasy adventure.

