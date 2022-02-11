Mumbai: The wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is the talk of the town right now. There were a lot of rumours about their wedding before, but Farhan’s father, Javed Akhtar, recently confirmed it. On February 21, the pair will legally marry, followed by a small ceremony in Akhtar’s Khandala house, attended by family and close friends. The couple has been head over heels in love with each other for nearly four years.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Wedding Date, Time, Venue, Invitation Cards, Guests Lists; Javed Akhtar Spills Beans

In an interview with ETimes, Honey Irani spoke about Farhan's marriage to Shibani. She described it as a happy occasion that everyone is looking forward to. She also stated that the entire family is ecstatic. Farhan and Shibani told them everything about their relationship and the wedding, according to Honey Irani. The couple had invited them to dinner and revealed their plans.

She told, "The most important thing is that they are both really happy," Honey Irani continued. I really hope they have a beautiful life together; it's wonderful to see them getting married now. They were deeply committed to each other. But, to be honest, today's couples take their time before deciding to marry. That is something we respect. We're not the sort to get in the way. Farhan and Shibani are both adults. "Whatever they wanted, we would have approved."

Honey Irani also complimented Shibani, her future daughter-in-law. She claimed, Shibani is sweet, friendly, and gorgeous, and she loves Farhan. The two, she thinks, will make and keep each other happy.

Honey Irani is a well-known author who has written such works as ‘Lamhe,’ ‘Kya Kehna,’ and ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.’

We’re extremely happy for the couple. Watch this space for more updates!