Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Actor Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi didn’t fail to leave a mark on its second Saturday. The film is a rebellious, rowdy Hindi drama set in Mumbai’s red-light area where Gangu rises to dominance from a small town Gujarat girl to mafia queen of Kamathipura. The film is outperforming both its South and Hollywood peers on a pan-India basis. The film has a popular choice among cinema enthusiasts where Batman was the second most popular film on its first Saturday, and Jhund had to settle for third place at the box office.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Raazi After 8 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is in super form and is expected to take a big jump on the second Sunday. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial continues to dominate in many locations of Delhi and racing towards Rs 100 crore. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt Starrer Continues To Perform Tremendously, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Check this out:

Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Beats Ranveer Singh's 83 After Day 7 at Box Office - Check First Week Detailed Collection Report

Check the detailed day-wise breakup at the box office:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.21 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.40 crore

Friday: Rs 5.01 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.20 crore

Total: 82.14 crore

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the film is quickly becoming one of the biggest hits. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film continues to rake in the cash at the box office, with earnings of Rs 82.14 crore as of the second Saturday. Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s solid trend ensures that the film would break the Rs. 100 crore net milestone in its third weekend.

Watch this space for further box office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!