Manju Singh Passes Away: Veteran Hindi television presenter and actor Manju Singh has passed away. Lyricist, singer and playwright Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter to express his sadness at the actor’s death. He wrote, “Manju Singh is no more! Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan! He made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love..Goodbye! (translated from Hindi)

Check Swanand Kirkire tweet for Manju Singh:

मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022

Her fans and friends from the cinema industry offered condolences to the veteran producer. Manju Singh was a pioneer in the Indian television business, producing notable programmes such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani, and Show Time. She was the host of the children’s show Khel Khilone for seven years, and was affectionately known as ‘didi.’ Singh also starred in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal, in which she essayed the role of Ratna.

Manju Singh has recently been involved in a number of international film festivals for children and young adults. She was nominated as a member of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) by the Indian government in 2015 in appreciation of her contributions to the creative arts and education.

May her soul rest in peace!