Hera Pheri 3: The third installment of the critically acclaimed film Hera Pheri, starring actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, is soon to arrive. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has announced that he is working on Hera Pheri 3 and that the original actors will return after much conjecture. According to Nadiadwala, the team is working on specific modalities and the story is already in place. He also promised that the third installment would be produced similarly and that the characters’ innocence would be preserved.Also Read - Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Curves In Her Latest Bikini Video, Checkout Her Top Bold And Sensuous Looks - Watch

You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay Kumar ji, Paresh bhai, and Suniel Shetty ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc, ” Producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Amazing Hidden Talent Of B-Town Celebrities That You Probably Did Know Know - Watch Video To Find Out

Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006 after Hera Pheri in 2000. Due to their humorous scripts and engaging performances, both movies have succeeded in establishing legendary status throughout the years. Priyadarshan directed the first film, and the late Neeraj Vora wrote and directed the follow-up. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Chanel Bag Worth Lakhs, Suhana Kapoor Spotted With Funky Sunglasses - Watch Video

Hera Pheri 3 caused a Twitterati meltdown shortly after the report was released. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement soon after producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed the third installment. One of the users said, “We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back…OMGGGGG.” Others made memes from the popular scenes of the movie.

Take a look at some Twitter reactions:

#HeraPheri3 We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back…OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6Dmn3ElUMS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 23, 2022

#HeraPheri3

Really this masterpiece will be created? Awaited to watch this trio! ✨ Hope it maintains the standard of HERAPHERI ! pic.twitter.com/3oxySpgEXU — Aparna Sharma (@Aparna_826) June 23, 2022

Are Raju Phone Utha Re Baba 😂 Bring it on 💥🔥#HeraPheri3 — Sameer Kundra❤️ (@SameerKundra25) June 23, 2022

Are you excited to witness Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in the third chapter of Hera Pheri? Let us know!