Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 20 Years: 'Vikram Vedha' casts actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles with female co-star Radhika Apte playing an important character. After 27 days of filming in Abu Dhabi with Krrish's lead actor, the first schedule of the film has come to an end. With Hum Tum actor Saif in Lucknow, the second schedule has begun. The film will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022. The dynamic duo will work together after two decades. The 2002 film 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' was the last release where Hrithik and Saif were seen together.

The film is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are helming the Hindi remake too.

“We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors,” Pushkar and Gayatri, the directors, said in a statement. He added: “We’re ecstatic to reunite this dynamic duo after two decades on the big screen. We cannot wait for ‘Vikram Vedha’ to work its magic in the theatres and become a box-office hit.” “With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Commenting on ‘Vikram Vedha’, co-producer S. Sashikanth said: “After having produced the original version in Tamil four years ago, we are excited to see how ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik and Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said: “‘Vikram Vedha’ promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. The announcement itself has sparked off a great deal of interest in the audience.”

