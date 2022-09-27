Hrithik Roshan in Brahmastra Sequel?: Actors Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has created even more buzz post its release. New developments about the sequel have piqued fans’ interest. The most recent rumours claim that Hrithik Roshan has been cast in the title role in Brahmastra Part Two: Deva. The fantasy thriller would move between the past and the present while concentrating on the antagonist Dev, according to Ayan Mukerji.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Alcoholia Song: Hrithik Roshan Grooves in Full Gangster Mode in High-on-Energy Dance Number

Hrithik Roshan was asked about his rumoured casting in the movies Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana at a press conference. The Vikram Vedha actor hinted that he might be associated with the project in some way, though he did not explicitly disclose that he is playing Dev. He said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Gets Angry After a Fan Forcibly Takes Selfie: 'Kya Kar Raha Hai?' - Watch Viral Video

ABOUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S VIKRAM VEDHA

Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller Vikram Vedha was written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The Vikram Vedha narrative has several unexpected turns. Saif Ali Khan’s tough cop Vikram embarks on a pursuit of feared thug Vedha played by Hrithik Roshan. A cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Vedha, a superb storyteller, assisting Vikram in removing layers through a succession of tales that lead to mysterious moral hardships. Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

Watch a Glimpse of Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan also has ‘Fighter‘, and it stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The Siddharth Anand film is termed India’s first aerial action franchise.