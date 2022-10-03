Hrithik Roshan Viral Video: Actor Hrithik Roshan‘s Vikram Vedha has been released and the film has garnered love from all quarters. But with every film that Hrithik does, there is some reason why it leaves a trail of impact on the audience. Today, the superstar revealed how he commits to his work and how he goes out and out to make sure that he gives it all to the role. In the video, which is now going viral on the internet, Hrithik wore a plain black T-shirt and blue trousers with a black cap at the backdrop of a gym.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Panics After Being Manhandled by Fans at Mumbai Airport, Watch

Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Time to let go. I don't know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i'v secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it's a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it's a black thread."

He continued, "Can't even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it's never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and i made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn't , then when my dub got over , but again couldn't. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer. 'Did I give this everything I had?' 'Can I do more ?' – it's a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more."

WATCH HRITHIK ROSHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO

“Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him, I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude,” he added.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on September 28, 2023. He also has sequels like War 2, and Krrish 4.

(With IANS inputs)