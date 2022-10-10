Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Viral Video: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his singer girlfriend Saba Azad attended the engagement party of his makeup artist Vijay Palande on Sunday. The adorable duo made heads turn in white attire at the celebration in Mumbai. The couple posed with the paps as they stepped out of the car. Saba finished her crop top and palazzo pants with matching sneakers and Hrithik looked handsome in a white suit. The couple earlier made the buzz with their appearance at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad’s Chemistry at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception is Unmissable, Fans Ask ‘Tum Kab Shadi Karoge?’

WATCH Hrithik Rohan-Saba Azad’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport, Fans Say 'Love is in The Air' - Watch Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Twin in White

Hrithik Roshan wore a tailored white jacket with notch lapel collars, patch pockets, a button-up front, and a body-hugging cut for a stylish and timeless appearance. He completed his look with straight-fitting jeans and a beige round-neck sweater and a formal white blazer. Saba Azad, on the other hand, wore a white crop top with a plunging twisted neckline, half sleeves, and a midriff-baring hem length. The outfit was finished off with white lace-up sneakers, high-waisted flared slacks, and quirky orange earrings. She finished it off with pink lip colour and a cute hairstyle. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Confirms Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Have Found 'Love Again' 8 Years After Divorce

Fans Shower Love on Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis for the couple in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love this couple.” Another user wrote, “They look cute as they twin.” Users also pointed out that the couple is glowing with love.” One of Hrithik Roshan’s fans also said, “Naya naya pyaar.” They showered the couple with immense love and admiration.

What do you think about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s chemistry?