Suhana Khan’s 22nd Birthday Celebration: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer wife Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older on Sunday. The star kid celebrated her 22nd birthday with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other ‘The Archies‘ co-stars in Ooty. She stunned in a one-shoulder orange bodycon dress, leaving everyone speechless. She further shared the peeks from the celebration on the set. Suhana shared several photos from her fancy celebration and captioned them, “22/22,” along with a tongue-out emoji. In the photos, a table full of bouquets, as well as a photo of the balloon decor was there. SRK’s daughter was seated with Agastya in one of the clicks. She also posted a selfie with co-stars Khushi and Yuvraj Menda in a light-filled garden. Khushi was pictured wearing a white sweater and a black skirt.Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor Starrer Strikes Nepotism Debate Again, Netizens Say, 'Killing Industries And Talent'

Inside Suhana Khan’s 22nd birthday celebration:

The star kid was overjoyed from her 22nd birthday celebration while filming her debut film, The Archies. Her fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. One of the users said, “I mean…WOW…now that’s a happy birthday.” Another user said, “Happy Birthday, Gorgeous.” Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Rock The Old School Style, Fans Say, 'Looking Forward' - Watch Teaser!

Suhana Khan’s bestie and actor Ananya Panday was disappointed at her for not sharing pictures of the flowers she had sent her as the post garnered love and attention from her friends and followers. Following which birthday girl quickly replied, “I sleep next to them every night.”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies.’ Zoya Akhtar will co-produce the Hindi adaption of The Archie Comics and it will release on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda also star in the film.

