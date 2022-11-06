Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani: ‘I Think it’s Rare…’

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her bond with rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is often seen partying with B'town celebs.

Janhvi Kapoor Dating Rumours: Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her survival drama Mili, opened up about her equation with rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The actor, who has taken over the internet with her sexy pictures, made frequent appearances with the internet sensation. The duo are often spotted partying together in clubs and distant locations. Orry also shared a cordial bond with Janhvi Kapoor’s father and producer Boney Kapoor. The videos from Mili’s screening are igniting Janhvi and Orry’s dating rumours.

When asked about her bond with him, Janhvi said that she has known Orry for a long time and that she trusts him a lot. She told News18, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy.”

JANHVI KAPOOR’S VIRAL PICTURES WITH ORRY

Orry frequently appeared with a number of B’town celebs in viral pictures and videos. He has been spotted with Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili, which debuted in theatres on November 4, opened to mixed reviews by audiences and critics. The film is produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The survival drama is a remake of the director’s original 2019 Malayalam film Helen, which centres around Mili Naudiyal, a nursing graduate who must fight for survival after becoming trapped in a freezer.

