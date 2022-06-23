Janhvi Kapoor Promotes Good Luck Jerry: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is actively promoting her movie Good Luck Jerry and is not failing to grab our attention. Fans have been impatiently waiting to see the actor in a new avatar on their screens ever since the first poster for the movie was unveiled lately. Janhvi, who knows how to make people stop and stare, made Thursday much more glamourous with her red sequin dress. Her recent photos, which feature her with her hair left open and matching red lips, have the Internet in a frenzy. Janhvi Kapoor exudes oomph in a red gown with a spaghetti strap. The dress featured no back and a thigh-high slit. She posed elegantly for the pictures while wearing matching knee-high boots. She captioned the pictures, “if #Jerry was a cherry,” alongside cherry emojis.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor Make For Hottest Sisters in B-Town, Pose in Sexy Minis - See Glamorous Pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s thigh-high slit red sequin dress sets the internet on fire:

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One of the users asked, “How God create you?” Another user called her the queen of the industry. Several others were wowed by her look. Even Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dropped comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s picture. While Arjun got goofy and said, “Time to make Merry.” Sara dropped fire emojis. Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Hina Khan & Nia Sharma, These DIVAS Prove That Black Is Always Sexy When It Comes To Red Carpet Fashion- Check Out

On the professional front, Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie, is an adaptation of Kolamaavu Kokila, a 2018 Tamil comedy-crime drama. Siddharth Sengupta is the director, and Aanand L. Rai is the producer. Additionally, Janhvi will appear in Mili. The original Malayalam version of the movie was directed by Mathukutty Xavier in 2019. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi’s father, is supporting the movie, which also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She also stars in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

