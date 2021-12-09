Mumbai: Jersey, starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, set to hit theatres on December 31st! Kabir Singh actor’s forthcoming film Jersey has released its second song. The song ‘Maiyya Mainu,’ is a sweet romantic number that follows Shahid and Mrunal Thakur’s characters from their relationship to their court marriage.Also Read - 'Mehram' is The Heart of Film: Shahid Kapoor Gushes Over His New Song From Jersey

It begins with Jab we met actor rocking longer hair and a clean-shaven look as a cricketer, sharing a romantic moment with his girlfriend, Mrunal, who also starred in Super 30. With their love, the two go on to paint the town red, eventually marrying in front of the leading actor’s coach i.e Pankaj Kapur. The senior actor is also Shahid’s real-life father. Also Read - Jersey Trailer Launch Event: Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Film Jersey's Trailer Gets Released | Checkout Launch Event Video

Aman Gill, the song’s producer, stated, “Maiyya Mainu is a song about the strong relationships that exist between our characters, Shahid and Mrunal! They both did a fantastic job in the film! The love song of the season has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, and we hope you enjoy listening to it.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor 'Went Like Beggar to Everybody' After Kabir Singh's Success, Read on

The actor shared a short clip of the song on his social media account. He captioned it, “Maiyya Mainu, our lyrical love letter is out now!@mrunalthakur @gowtamnaidu #AlluAravind @amanthegill @sachettandonofficial @sachetparamparaofficial @koo_ba_koo @alluents @dilrajuprodctns @sitharaentertainments @bratfilmsofficial @jerseythefilm @zeemusiccompany @balajimotionpictures @penmovies #PenMarudharEntertainment

Mehram, a Jersey anthem, had just been released a few days before Maiyya Mainu. Mehram is the appropriate hymn for the soul in a year that has been a roller-coaster trip for most. Sachet Tandon also sang it, and it featured Shahid expressing his wish to return to cricket for the love of his son.

