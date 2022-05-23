Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Legal Trouble: The trailer for filmmaker Karan Johar‘s much-anticipated Jug Jugg Jeeyo was finally unveiled on Sunday. Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor star in the film, which will be released on June 24, 2022. While the film’s teaser has left fans impressed, it appeared that Karan Johar is in for some new issues ahead of its release. Abrar Ul Haq, a Pakistani politician, and singer has accused the filmmaker of stealing his song ‘Nach Punjaban‘ for the upcoming film.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Becomes Kartik Aaryan’s Biggest Opening Weekend Film, Mints Rs 80 Crore -See Detailed Box Office Collection Report

KJo and his production company Dharma Productions have been accused of stealing the Pakistani singer's music. Abrar further stated that his song has been copied six times, although he did not specify whether he is talking to Karan Johar or Bollywood in general. His tweet read, "Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all (sic)."

Check Abrar Ul Haq’s tweet accusing KJo of plagiarism:

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022



T-Series, a music label and production firm, issued a statement on Twitter in response to Abrar Ul Haq’s allegations. The song is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube account, and the label has legally purchased the rights to it. When the music is released, all due credits will be included across all platforms. The stated song copyrights exclusively vest with Moviebox Records Label with all appropriate documentation.

T-series’ official statement on Twitter:

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is a family entertainer. Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years with this film. While Neetu and Anil Kapoor play Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul’s parents, Kiara Advani plays Dhawan’s wife.

Watch this space for more updates on Jug Jugg Jeeyo!