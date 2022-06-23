JugJugg Jeeyo Advance Booking: Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming flick JugJugg Jeeyo. The films that also feature Bollywood legends Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will hit the hit theatres on June 24, 2022. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli will both play significant roles in a movie about life and relationships. The best thing is that this Karan Johar film has all the necessary elements for a big fat family outing to the movies, which is why moviegoers have been selecting their big-screen adventures.Also Read - Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Nailed The Indo-Western Ivory Look Better?

JugJugg Jeeyo versus Bhool Bhulaaiya 2

With its first-day earnings of Rs 14.11 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan‘s most successful opening. After audiences favored pan-Indian films from the South, such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2, over Bollywood pictures, the movie has been acknowledged for ending the long drought of Hindi films at the box office. Also Read - Jugjugg Jeeyo First Reviews Out: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani Starrer is ‘Bombastic’ - Check Reactions

15,500 tickets were sold for the JugJugg Jeeyo on the first day of its release at three significant cinema chains in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. The Varun Dhawan starrer hasn’t been able to outperform Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with ticket sales for Day 1 hovering around 50%. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani Celebrate 3 Years Of Kabir Singh On Sets Of Koffee With Karan 7- Watch

Advance tickets sold for Friday*

Family drama: JugJugg Jeyo

PVR: 16,000

Inox: 8,000

Cinepolis: 3,900

Total – 27,900

Horror comedy: Bhool Bhuliyaa 2

PVR: 21,600

Inox: 20,600

Cinepolis: 9,900

Total – 52,100

*(As per Bollywood Hungama reports)

Casts Spell a Magic

Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor help the movie appeal to audiences from a few generations before those catered to by newer actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Filmmaker Raj Mehta attempts to go deeply into the story of two divorces occurring in the same family, but with a humorous twist. He establishes how issues creep into the lives of childhood sweethearts after their marriage as the plot’s foundation, but the true drama starts when the protagonist learns that his father is also about to divorce his wife.

As per the box office, India reports as numerous films in the next six months would have a similar audience profile, JugJugg Jeeyo‘s success would be a huge boost to the industry. According to the advance, the movie’s opening will give it a chance, and then its success will depend on its merits.

Watch this space for more updates on JugJugg Jeeyo!