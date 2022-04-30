Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer for her upcoming film Dhaakad. She was asked a slew of questions regarding her film and about the Hindi language controversy that developed following actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep‘s recent Twitter fight. She said that she does not have a straight answer to this question, however she did elucidate her thoughts on the subject. Kangana responded to the heated controversy by stating that India is a diverse country.Also Read - Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut is Unstoppable as Agent Agni in India's First Female-Led Mega Action Thriller - Watch

Kangana Ranaut stated that while Ajay Devgn is correct in claiming that Hindi is our national language, everyone has the right to be proud of their own language and culture. She said, "We live in a country with many different ethnicities, languages, and cultures. It is also our right as citizens to be proud of our different cultures and languages. I am a Pahadi. When it comes to our country, we need a thread to tie us all together to make it one unit. Hindi was proclaimed a national language when the constitution was written."

She added, "Now when you assert that Tamil is older than Hindi, keep in mind that Sanskrit is older than that. Sanskrit, in my opinion, should be our national language because Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, and Hindi are all sprung from Sanskrit. If you ask me why Sanskrit wasn't made our national language instead of Hindi, I don't have an answer. Those choices would have been made at a specific point in time. This problem has a lot of levels to it. When it comes to language, you should be conscious of all of these layers. You are defying the constitution and the Delhi government when you deny Hindi."

She continued, "As of now, according to the constitution, Hindi is the national language. As a result, Ajay Devgn Ji was correct when he stated that Hindi is India's national language. However, I believe that Sanskrit should be our national language, as it is the source of languages such as Hindi, German, English, and French. Why isn't Sanskrit the official language of India? Why isn't it required in schools? I'm not aware of that!" The Union government of India uses English and Hindi as official languages. For official purposes, different states employ different languages."

Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Twitter Feud

Ajay Devgn recently created a stir when he tweeted in response to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s remarks about the Hindi and Kannada cinema industry and languages. Ajay referred to Hindi as India’s national language. Many people, however, highlighted that India does not have a national language.

Ajay Devgn’s tweet read, “My brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Check Ajay Devgn’s viral tweet:

Following the heated comments, Ajay tweeted, “You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Check Ajay Devgn’s subsequent tweet:

About Kangana Ranaut’s spy-thriller Dhakkad

Razneesh Razy Ghai directs the spy thriller, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the pivotal role of Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana will face the complex problem of child trafficking and female exploitation in the film.

