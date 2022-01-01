Kangana Ranaut 2022 Wish: This new year brings with it new hopes and wishes. Happy New Year, Readers! Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared what she wishes for the year 2022. The actor, who is known for her outspokenness, came to Instagram to share a collection of photos of herself worshipping at a temple near Tirupati Balaji. She went so far as to perform some rituals. She said this year she wants less of police complaints and FIRs and more love letters.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wishes Birthday To Her 'Jannani' With These Throwback Pictures | Check Here

Kangana captioned her pictures, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It's very close to Tirupati Balaji…performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo (air element) Linda is also situated here … Quite a remarkable place." She added, "I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complaints / FIRs and more love letters…. Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki (sic)."

Take a look on her viral Instagram post:



The actor also wished everyone a very happy new year on her Instagram account. She shared a picture of herself in ethnic outfits. Kangana looked stunning, as she captioned her Instagram image, “Happy New year to everyone…Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji… Hope this one is a memorable one (sic).”

Check this out:

While on Kangana’s work front, she is gearing up for her next ‘Dhaakad‘, an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been postponed to May 2022. The Queen’s fame also has ‘Tejas‘ in her kitty. The film is about a bold female pilot played by Kangana Ranaut, and it is about how women pilots can help keep our country safe from hostile threats. It is a homage to the country’s valiant troops.

(With inputs from IANS)