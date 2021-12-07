Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ is all set to release in cinemas on October 5, 2022. The movie is about Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, played by Queen main lead. It will be released in honour of armed forces in theatres next Dussehra.Also Read - Video: Kangana Ranaut Wins Heart of Farmers in Punjab After They Stopped Her Car

The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play an important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

The actor shared a post on her Instagram handle with this caption, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 #ArmedForcesFlagDay @sarveshmewara @ronnie.screwvala @nonabains @rsvpmovies."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut as Tejas, the film is RSVP Movies’ second film on the armed forces, following ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

(With inputs from IANS)